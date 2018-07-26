These are the top 10 travel destinations on earth, according to 100,000 young people

Millennials would rather spend money on travel than buy a house, and this summer, they're traveling more than any age group. They're also spending their travel dollars on beautiful places — or, at least, they want to.

Earth, the millennial-focused travel media platform with more than 2 million social media reach, ranked the top 10 trending travel destinations right now for millennials. The No. 1 destination? Tulum, Mexico.

For its methodology, Earth asked the question: "If you could go anywhere on earth, where would it be?" Earth collected data from July 2017 to July 2018 submitted by more than 100,000 millennial Instagram followers on its account and also looked at the highest number of geotags among its millennial followers for the same time frame.

Here are the top 10 travel destinations that are trending with young people.

1. Tulum, Mexico