Skiing in Utah can be expensive, with lift tickets costing between $42 and $169 per adult per single day, not to mention high hotel rates during ski season (November to May), ski gear rental and more. But vacation rental company VRBO is holding a contest where one winner (and up to 19 friends) will stay in a luxury cabin and ski on a private slope in Beaver, Utah — for free.

The Win the Mountain sweepstakes vacation is worth $18,000, according to the company.