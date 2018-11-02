October jobs report: If you're unemployed, the best time to land a new job is right now

If you've been out of the job market for a while because of early retirement, family caretaking or a workplace injury, Hamrick says one of the first things you should do is a self-audit.

"You need to see what you can reasonably offer an employer and what skills might be missing," he says. "If you are seeking a job that has a technical skill, that is probably a bit of a heavier lift than one that includes soft skills like conducting a mature conversation, showing up to work on time and passing a drug test."

Hamrick points out how there are a record number of job openings in the market today, and not enough professionals to fill these roles. As a result, he says, professionals seeking employment opportunities are now in a position to bargain for what they want, including on-the-job training.

"As more firms have a hard time finding workers, some are having to step up and provide non-financial benefits that they haven't provided in the past," he says.

Chamberlain adds that anyone looking for new opportunities should avoid industries like telecommunications, as well as traditional media and publishing. He says that in a changing economy and with the rapid advancement of technology, many positions in these fields may be non-existent in the next few years.

Instead, he says, employment in healthcare and business services is continuing to rise, with no predictions of a slow-down.