October jobs report: If you're unemployed, the best time to land a new job is right now

If you're thinking about re-entering the job market after a long break, economists agree: Now is the time.
According to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics the economy added 250,000 jobs in October, and unemployment held steady at 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969. Wages rose by 0.2 percent (year-over-year growth of 3.1 percent), and the number of people working or looking for a job increased by 711,000.
Glassdoor's Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain says that with job gains for both full-time and seasonal hires, now is the perfect time for anyone who has been unemployed to get back out there. CNBC Make It spoke with Chamberlain and Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick about the ways in which unemployed professionals can re-enter the workforce — and how they can use the upcoming holiday season to their advantage.