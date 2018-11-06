U.K.-based health care firm Vida Care has raised millions since 2016. On the way to establishing the business however, its co-founder was put in positions that she wasn't comfortable with — and now she wants to make sure that others don't have to go through what she did.

"When I started to raise investment, I was put in sexually compromised positions by some shareholders, and sexual harassment. I was told that if I took somebody's money, that I could take it, if I did something in return. And sadly, this happens far too often," Devika Wood, co-founder of Vida, told an audience last week. Her comments during The Telegraph's "Women Mean Business" event in London drew audible gasps from the crowd.

"I have a load of female founders, friends, who are on the same journey as me who have been through the exact same situation. And sometimes we just don't know who to go to and who to talk to about it — because we don't have an option."

Wood recalled that the majority of money raised for Vida had come from men — which she was thankful for, yet added that she would've liked more female investors involved, as she felt like she'd "have a better voice to be heard."