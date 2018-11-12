7 words you think you're using correctly at work but aren't 

You want your colleagues to think you're bright and competent. But your weak word choice might be raising eyebrows and red flags. After all, people might not actually know what you're trying to say.

Grammar rules were created to make communication clear. When you use words incorrectly, you can look sloppy and imprecise. Poor word choice also hinders communication and confuses issues, write Ross and Kathryn Petras, authors of "That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means."

In their book, they detail 150 of the most commonly misused words. Acquaint yourself with these seven, which you've likely misused at work on more than one occasion.