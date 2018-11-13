6 things to do before you ask for a raise

If you're hoping at get a raise this year, you're probably going to have to ask for one.

A survey of 1,138 people conducted by SoFi in August found that more than half wanted a raise, but only 33 percent were planning on explicitly asking for one. Confidently asking for more money at work is not natural for most people, Libby Leffler, vice president of membership at SoFi, tells CNBC Make It.

But that hesitation could keep you from getting ahead. "You don't get what you don't ask for," Leffler says. "The worst thing that person could do is say 'no.'"

Here are six things you should do before you sit down to talk money with your manager: