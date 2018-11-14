About 90 percent of American men are confident they can manage money

When it comes to how Americans feel about money, says Student Loan Hero, "there's a clear gender gap." About two-thirds of men feel comfortable negotiating their salary versus only half of women. Over 60 percent of men say they're confident investing versus only about 45 percent of women, and 63 percent of men say they're comfortable taking out a loan versus 54 percent of women.

There's a gap when it comes to confidence about the future, too: 53 percent of men are feel good about retirement versus only 37 percent of women.

Overall, nearly 90 percent of men feel good about how well they manage money. Women trail by about 10 percentage points.

Student Loan Hero: Money Confidence Survey, Overall Finances and Taking Out Loans

One reason for the divide could be that "men tend to have more money and talk about it more with friends," the survey reports. Of the respondents, "nearly 70 percent of men say they have no problem broaching money subjects, while only 59 percent of women said the same."

Meanwhile, 42 percent of women have less than $500 in savings as compared to a third of men; 55 percent of men have more than $1,000 versus 47 percent of women; and, of course, men still earn more than their female peers.

Overall, though, Americans are financially confident. Student Loan Hero finds that 83 percent of respondents feel good about managing their money generally, and 88 percent are confident about balancing their checkbooks and paying bills on time.

Further, 54 percent of respondents say they're "on track to meet their personal financial goals."