Millennials with debt owe an average of $36,000—and paying it down isn't their top priority

Between student loans, credit cards and other expenses, many young people are in deep in the red.

Millennials who carry debt owe an average of $36,000 each and spend around 34 percent of their monthly income paying it off, new data from Northwestern Mutual's 2018 Planning & Progress Study finds.

That's similar to the amount of debt older generations have, according to the survey. Baby boomers with debt hold an average of $39,000 and comparable Gen-Xers have an average of $36,000.

However, unlike their older counterparts, reducing debt isn't necessarily millennials' No. 1 priority. When asked about their top goals, the most popular response, given by 54 percent of those surveyed, was saving enough to afford a major milestone, such as getting married or buying a house. Less than half of those surveyed, 49 percent, mentioned debt repayment among their answers.