Glued to your smartphone? Try these 6 techniques to take back control of your life

In this digital age, more of us are becoming increasingly attached to our smartphones. In fact, U.K. regulator Ofcom reported that the average Brit checks their smartphone every 12 minutes that they're awake and 78 percent of those aged 25 to 34 admit that they can't live without it.

While these gadgets may help make day-to-day lives easier, several studies indicate that too much screen time and social media can negatively impact mental and physical health, including sleep and social interaction.

Entrepreneur and author Tanya Goodin has analyzed research on internet addiction and has offered ways to help people unplug. At 2018's Stylist Live event in London last week, she shared a handful of tips on how to kick this addiction to the curb.