Macy's hires 1,000 people for the Thanksgiving Day Parade—here's what it takes to get the job

Across the country, Americans will start their Thanksgiving celebrations by watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, the 92nd parade is expected to entertain 3.5 million spectators on the streets of Manhattan and over 50 million television viewers. The parade will include 59 balloons, 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, 12 marching bands and over 1,000 clowns, not to mention performances by John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Pentatonix and Diana Ross.

To make this possible, Macy's hires some extra help.

The company is one of the biggest retail employers in the country, with about 130,000 employees. In September, Macy's announced that it plans to hire 80,000 additional workers over this holiday season alone. The company will also bring on staff dedicated to working at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"Approximately 1,000 people will be hired across the country to support the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other iconic holiday events," a Macy's rep told CNBC Make It.