Macy's to hire 80,000 temporary workers for holidays

Macy's said Wednesday it plans to hire 80,000 temporary workers for the holidays, matching its hiring at the start of the season last year.

The company said in a press release it's expecting "a strong and successful holiday shopping season." In December of 2017, Macy's eventually added another 7,000 temporary jobs to match heightened traffic in stores.

Macy's, like its peers in the retail industry, has been investing heavily in its workers as the labor market in the U.S. remains extremely tight. Companies are competing more and more for the best talent, as tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet are wooing younger workers with new perks.

Kohl's kicked off retailers' hiring for the holidays this year in July, "earlier than ever before." Kohl's said at the time it would offer "competitive wages" and special "associate shop" days for seasonal employees, as incentives.

Macy's said Wednesday it will offer seasonal workers in 2018 the chance to be eligible for bonuses if certain sales targets are met, as the company aims to get back to same-store sales growth by year-end.

Macy's said it will staff 23,500 positions at its fulfillment centers to help with online orders, an increase of 5,500 jobs from 2017. It will hire 1,500 people to work at call centers for customer service and 1,000 people to work at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There will be a hiring event at Macy's stores on Thursday, Oct. 18.