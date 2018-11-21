Self-made billionaire Jerry Jones, who made his fortune in the oil business, bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. Today, his team is worth an estimated $5 billion.

Jones, who has collected three Super Bowl titles as an owner and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, got to where he is today in part thanks to hard work — and that's a value he made sure to instill in his three kids.

To get the point across, one summer Jones made his oldest son Stephen get a job working in fast food, because he thought Stephen wasn't being sufficiently serious about working hard to achieve his goals.

Stephen was a high schooler at the time and "my goal and dream was to play [football] in college," he told the Dallas News. His dad, who had been coaching Stephen's youth football teams since his son was 10, made it clear that, in that case, Stephen should be spending his summer days away from the house and working out, focused on making his dream a reality.

"If that's what you want to do," his dad told him, "then you're going to spend the time and treat it like a job."

One day, though, Stephen recalled, his dad "came home, middle of the day — he wasn't out of town as I suspected — and he came home to me in the swimming pool with a group of about 30 other kids. ... They were loud, we had music and I was one of the loudest, enjoying the moment. And as things started to progress, I noticed that people started just staring at my house. One by one, the sound level started to drop in the pool. And I looked up, my father was sitting on the porch."

The high schooler shut down the pool party and went up to the deck to see his dad, who told him to put on a suit. "He said, 'We're going on a little job interview,'" Stephen recalled. "I had no idea what he was talking about."