This simple question can help you fall in love with your job again

Think you hate your job? You might just be taking it for granted, says Alex Lickerman, physician and author of "The Ten Worlds: The New Psychology of Happiness."

To reset, and even fall in love again with your work, ask yourself a simple question: What would I do without this job?

"Pause, really sit back and imagine what your life would be like without that thing you take for granted," says Lickerman.

Asking this simple question is an effective way to shift your mindset, says Lickerman, because people are typically more grateful for things when threatened with their loss.

Visualize the "what-ifs" in a concrete way and run through the changes in your day, he says. Instead of heading to work, you'd be at home alone, feverishly applying to jobs. While out with friends, you might sit silently, not wanting to chat about a seemingly endless job search.