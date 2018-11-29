This is the No. 1 thing that holds you back from success, says 'Deal or No Deal' host Howie Mandel

Elon Musk and Richard Branson are two of the richest and most successful men in the world. While trying to replicate the achievements of these moguls might seem like a tall order, there's one main thing that could be holding you back from reaching significant triumphs of your own, says Howie Mandel, host of NBC's "Deal or No Deal": not taking action.

"If you really think about it, the only difference between you and Elon Musk is he did it and he was interested in it," Mandel says. Likewise, the difference between "you and Richard Branson is he did it."

So, he says, "I always go by Nike's philosophy: Just do it."

Take the idea you're passionate about and start turning it into something real.