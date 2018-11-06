'Deal or No Deal' contestant who won $1 million: This is the worst part about getting rich

As the second-ever $1 million winner in the United States, Rodriguez, who appeared as part of the show's "Million Dollar Mission" series, says she felt "blessed" after choosing the winning briefcase. But after the show ended and the mania died down, she didn't like to discuss her good fortune.

"I don't talk about it," she says, "even when people want to … I still don't talk about it." That's mostly because of the way her relationships changed with some close family members and friends after the show.

"The worst part of winning a million dollars is sometimes you find out the people closest to you treat you a little different," she says. "They say you've changed," but "it's not that you've changed — they've changed when they can't get what they want."

What they want, oftentimes, is money. "It hurt my feelings" to find that out, Rodriguez says, because "I want people just to get to know me. I don't want anyone to think, like, I'm bragging," or for people to come into her life only because she's wealthier.

For that reason, many financial experts recommend staying quiet. "While you might want to shout this life-changing news from the rooftops," Rich Ramassini, a certified financial planner and director of strategy and sales performance at PNC Investments, tells CNBC Make It, limit your confidantes to only a few.

"Money can change, disrupt or end relationships. It can also lead to you hearing from relatives or friends you never knew existed," he says.

Of course, keeping quiet isn't always easy, especially if you've triumphed on national television.