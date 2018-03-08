VISIT CNBC.COM

$560-million Powerball winner gets her cash and keeps fighting to stay anonymous

A woman fills out a ticket for the $700 million Powerball lottery draw at Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York.
A New Hampshire woman holding a Jan. 6 $559.7 million Powerball ticket but who has been fighting to both receive the money and keep her identity a secret has received her post-tax winnings of $264 million by way of her lawyers. Her plan, the lawyers say, is to "give $150,000 to Girls Inc. and $33,000 apiece to three chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger in the state. It is the first of what her lawyers said would be donations over the years of between $25 million to $50 million during her lifetime," NBC News reports.

Her fight to keep her identity from becoming public continues. And, for practical reasons, remaining anonymous makes sense to Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at online-investment company Betterment. Anyone holding a winning ticket should try to stick to some ground rules, such as maintaining a low profile, he told CNBC Make It.

For the New Hampshire winner, however, that is proving to be a challenge. She already signed the back of the ticket, though she argues she was following instructions posted on the ticket and on the state lottery website before consulting with a lawyer. New Hampshire's lottery rules require the winner's name, town and the winning amount to be made public.

The woman has filed a lawsuit against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission in an effort to keep her anonymity. While officials argue that the rules are clear on the requirement to release the names of winners in order to maintain trust in the lottery, the woman's lawyers say they plan to appeal any court ruling that orders the release of her name and address. A judge is still considering that request.

Meanwhile, though, New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre said the commission didn't want to stand between the woman and her money: "Our hope was just to comply with the law while making sure that the winner got what they deserved," NBC reports.

"My client doesn't want any accolades," William Shaheen, one of the woman's lawyers, says. "She doesn't want any credit. She just wants to do good things."

While winning the lottery can be a life-changing event and allow for generous donations like those the New Hampshire winner anticipates, it can also come with challenges.

Lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three-to-five years than the average American, according to the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Nearly one-third eventually declare bankruptcy, and that is likely due to the lack of a plan.

Should you ever come into a huge windfall, consider hiring a financial advisor and avoid making rash decisions, suggests Holeman. "When you're talking about that large of an amount of money, your situation gets very complicated, very quickly," he says. "You'll be subject to higher rates of taxes, your tax deductions get phased out … and you have new taxes that you weren't even subject to before."

If you get used to living an overly extravagant lifestyle, he says, "it's easy to forget that the money is not necessarily guaranteed if you're not smart with it."

Also, prepare to say 'no,' since it's likely family and friends will come to you with financial requests. Remember that "you can't help everybody, Holeman says. "You're going to risk being called selfish or stingy but, even if you win millions, he adds, "you have to be smart with who you lend money to and who you help out."

Generally speaking, he says, "I would recommend not telling people." Publicity can subject winners to greed and crime. So, "I wouldn't go broadcasting it to the world."

