$560-million Powerball winner gets her cash and keeps fighting to stay anonymous

A New Hampshire woman holding a Jan. 6 $559.7 million Powerball ticket but who has been fighting to both receive the money and keep her identity a secret has received her post-tax winnings of $264 million by way of her lawyers. Her plan, the lawyers say, is to "give $150,000 to Girls Inc. and $33,000 apiece to three chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger in the state. It is the first of what her lawyers said would be donations over the years of between $25 million to $50 million during her lifetime," NBC News reports.

Her fight to keep her identity from becoming public continues. And, for practical reasons, remaining anonymous makes sense to Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at online-investment company Betterment. Anyone holding a winning ticket should try to stick to some ground rules, such as maintaining a low profile, he told CNBC Make It.

For the New Hampshire winner, however, that is proving to be a challenge. She already signed the back of the ticket, though she argues she was following instructions posted on the ticket and on the state lottery website before consulting with a lawyer. New Hampshire's lottery rules require the winner's name, town and the winning amount to be made public.

The woman has filed a lawsuit against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission in an effort to keep her anonymity. While officials argue that the rules are clear on the requirement to release the names of winners in order to maintain trust in the lottery, the woman's lawyers say they plan to appeal any court ruling that orders the release of her name and address. A judge is still considering that request.