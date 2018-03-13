A recent Powerball winner in New Hampshire who sued to protect her identity from the public was awarded the right to remain anonymous by a judge on Monday.

Yet the court battle shows that trying to remain anonymous after hitting a big jackpot takes some advance planning.

Known only as Jane Doe, the New Hampshire woman who won $559.7 million in the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing collected her after-tax winnings of $264 million last week. At that point, however, it remained uncertain whether the court would side with her request to retain her anonymity.

At issue was the fact that she signed her name on the back of the ticket upon discovering she won. This is standard advice from lottery experts, because if you are somehow separated from the ticket, your signature should help ensure you still get the prize.