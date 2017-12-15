The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a slim 1 in 292,201,338; the Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350. But that doesn't stop people from dreaming about how they'd handle a big-ticket lottery win.
Asked to allocate a multimillion-dollar lottery win, consumers said they would put roughly two-thirds into savings — saving an average 52 percent of the prize for themselves and 16 percent for others, according to a new survey from TD Ameritrade provided exclusively to CNBC.com. Of the remaining funds, those hypothetical winners anticipate spending for themselves (11 percent) and on others (10 percent), and donating to charity (11 percent).
TD Ameritrade polled 1,005 American adult investors in early October.