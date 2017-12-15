Advice from a financial advisor and accountant can be key in helping you figure out whether to take the lump sum or the annuity, if it makes sense to quit your job and how much you'll have left after taxes for saving and spending. (That last line item is notably absent from how winners in TD Ameritrade's assessment plan to divvy up their prize.)

Your net take-home is an especially important number, said Cicily Maton, a partner and senior financial planner at The Planning Center in Chicago. Individuals who come into a sudden windfall (whether a signing bonus, inheritance or lottery win) tend to anchor on the initial prize before taxes and other expenses and inflation that can lead to overspending.

"The number that stays in their mind is, 'I'm a millionaire with $30 million,' not the day-to-day total," said Maton, who is also a certified financial planner.

Ideally, before you make any big purchases or pledge gifts to others, you'd sit down and make a "bliss list" of all your immediate wants, long-term aims and other dreams for the money, Maton said. Then you can start prioritizing and putting numbers to those competing goals, adjusting them as needed.

"We have a saying: 'You can do anything you want, but not everything,'" she said.

