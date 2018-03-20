Suze Orman: Throw away your financial to-do list and focus on this instead

Juggling financial responsibilities isn't easy. It can be hard to know where to focus and what to prioritize, Suze Orman, best-selling author, award-winning financial advisor and former CNBC host, writes in a recent blog post.

"You want to do what is best, but oftentimes, it's hard to figure out what is best," she writes. Is it, "paying off debts, building an emergency cash stash," or should you have a different No. 1 goal, like "saving for retirement?"

Well, all of those things are important, but trying to do them all at the same time isn't wise. Instead of trying to tackle everything at once, Orman suggests, chose the one thing that "keeps you up at night," and first focus on that.

Of course, that doesn't mean ignore everything else, like pending bills or other payments coming due. But once you've covered the necessities, direct your attention to eliminating your main financial worry.