Suze Orman says 70 is the 'new retirement age'—and research backs her up

If you want a secure retirement, you may have to rethink when you plan on leaving the workforce.

According to personal finance maven Suze Orman, "70 is the new retirement age — not a month or year before."

She points out that Americans are living longer, meaning your retirement savings need to last longer. "You likely have plenty saved up to breeze through 15 years or so of retirement. But, people, if you stop working in your 60s, your retirement stash might need to support you for 30 years, not 15," she writes on Money.

And she's not alone. New research from the Stanford Center on Longevity suggests that the typical American would benefit from a later retirement age, too.