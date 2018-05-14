The budget breakdown of a couple that makes $500,000 but only ends up saving $7,300

Americans of all income levels are falling short when it comes to putting money away. As money expert at Intuit Kimmie Greene tells CNBC Make It, "Whether you're making $50,000 a year or $200,000 a year, we all have challenges saving."

Or, as this couple shows, you and your partner could be making $500,000 a year, enough to put you among the top 1 percent of earners in America, and still end up with very little besides 401(k) money.

Sam Dogen of the blog Financial Samurai breaks down the budget of two New York City-based spouses, each of whom makes $250,000 a year as a lawyer. They're in their mid-30s and they have two young children. "This one couple shared their story and I decided to anonymously highlight their reported expenses," Dogen tells CNBC Make It.

Take a look at exactly where their money goes.