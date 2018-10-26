This is what a $630,000 vacation looks like

Neiman Marcus is known for its annual Christmas Book, a fantasy gift guide that includes over-the-top offerings like a 74-foot yacht for $7 million. This year, the fancy catalog also includes a $630,000 trip to Asia.

What do you get for blowing more than half a mil on a vacation?

The price buys a 30-day, all-inclusive trip for four to India, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, with private air charters and premium accommodations, like villas and suites at five-star properties, as well as bespoke experiences, including a safari-style luxury pop-up camp in a remote area.