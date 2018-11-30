3 steps to nailing the perfect pitch from an investor who backed Uber and DiDi

Delivering a great pitch is tough. You could have the greatest idea in the world, but if you fail to convey that, chances are your dream will be over before it's begun.

One man who knows that better than most is Ben Harburg. As managing partner at major Chinese venture capital firm MSA Capital, he's heard his fair share of pitches.

Some — like ride-sharing platforms Uber, Didi Chuxing and Mobike — have got it right, and his firm has poured investments of over $1 billlion in the past three years into those companies. However, others have missed the mark.

So what exactly makes the perfect pitch?

"A lot of factors go into that pitch," Harburg said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China. But, he said, there are three ways the best pitchers can set themselves apart.