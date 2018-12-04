3 questions to ask yourself before you change jobs

Taking the leap into a new job or career is a big decision, but one that nearly everyone will have to face at some point. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, younger baby boomers (those born between 1957 and 1964) have held an average of 11.9 jobs from ages 18 to 50.

And there is evidence that millennials may end up holding even more jobs throughout their careers. A 2016 survey by LinkedIn showed that people who graduated college between 2006 and 2010 changed jobs twice as often in the first five years after graduating college than those who graduated earlier.

A new year could be the right time to take the leap. But before you change jobs, there are a few things to seriously consider. To help students and alumni who are actively seeking jobs, Gretchen Jacobi, a career coach at New York City coding boot camp the Flatiron School, tells CNBC Make It that she starts by asking a few essential questions.

Open-ended questions can be useful in helping job seekers assess their strengths, improve their weaknesses and determine what the next step should be. And the process of considering these questions can also help job seekers better focus their search and ultimately get what they want out of it – a job that will allow them to build on their current skills and meet future career goals.

Here are three questions that Jacobi recommends everyone ask themselves before applying for a new job: