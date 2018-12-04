Being told you're not good enough or worthy in life can be incredibly disheartening. But, sometimes, it has the power to deter a person from pursuing that dream altogether.

Shameik Moore, the lead voice actor in the critically-acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" knows exactly what this is like – but he didn't let it discourage him from pursuing an acting career.

"When I was in seventh grade, my teacher straight up told me that I will not be an actor. But my peers, like the kids that saw me dancing and saw me on TV when I was little — they supported me," the 23-year-old actor recently said in a promotional video for Vodafone Group.

In the "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" animation, Moore plays Miles Morales, a teenager who's bitten by a radioactive spider and develops mysterious powers, leading him to take on the role of Spider-Man.