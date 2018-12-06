When it comes time to buy a home, one of the first steps you'll usually take is getting together a down payment. How much you decide to put down is highly personal. But the smaller the down payment, the larger the mortgage and the more you'll pay in interest.

That's why David Bach, bestselling author and co-founder of AE Wealth Management, wants you to put down 25 percent. That's "the ideal down payment today," he tells CNBC Make It.

A 20 percent down payment — which is what most experts, including Barbara Corcoran, recommend — is OK, too, he says, but "I don't want to see you putting down less than 20 percent."

Anything lower and you may have to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which is a safety net for the bank in case you fail to make your payments. PMI, which can cost between 1 percent and 2 percent of your loan amount, could be added to your monthly mortgage if you don't have 20 percent equity in your home.