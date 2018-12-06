Mike Rowe of 'Dirty Jobs' says 'follow your passion' is bad advice—here's what to do instead

Slaven Vlasic | Getty Image
Mark Cuban speaks onstage during the THRIVE with Arianna Huffington panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 28, 2016 in New York City.
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban agrees. He says the he believes "one of the great lies of life is 'follow your passions.'"
"I used to be passionate to be a baseball player. Then I realized I had a 70-mile-per-hour fastball," Cuban said during an interview for Amazon's Insights for Entrepreneur series. (According to MLB.com, the average Major League Baseball player throws a 90-plus mile-per-hour fastball.)
Instead, Cuban says he believes you should pursue the things you find yourself devoting energy to. "The things I ended up being really good at were the things I found myself putting effort into," he said. "A lot of people talk about passion, but that's really not what you need to focus on. You really need to evaluate and say, 'Okay, where am I putting in my time?'"
Rowe, who is now the host of TBN's "Somebody's Got to Do It," says that hearing those stories on "Dirty Jobs" showed him that telling young people to "follow your passion" leads them to ignore potentially good opportunities. He believes that actually, "you can be passionate about anything you do."
"Take your passion with you," he adds, "but don't follow it around. Instead, follow opportunity."
