Terry Crews didn't focus on saving when he 'literally had nothing'—here's what he did instead

Before Terry Crews became one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, he was sweeping floors at a factory for $8 an hour, reflecting on a brief career in the NFL that didn't make him rich or famous. In the early 2000s, his acting career began to slowly take off — but, as jobs came and went, he and his family had to struggle.

"With the ups and downs of acting, there were times when we had to dig in to [savings]," Crews, now 50, tells Money. "That's what made me so afraid. There were times when we literally had nothing."

In a response to those hard times, he didn't focus on bulking up his emergency fund or 401(k). He focused on something else: earning. "Instead of massively saving, I decided I was going to get massively busy," he says. "Instead of having one job, I would try to get three."

That strategy led him to embark on a remarkably versatile career. Since his first big break in the stoner comedy "Friday After Next," he has starred in "The Expendables" film franchise and the comedy "White Chicks," as well as the beloved sitcoms "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Everybody Hates Chris."

He has also made appearances, both minor and major, in countless other movies and shows and even Old Spice commercials. Seriously, check out his IMDb page.