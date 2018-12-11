VISIT CNBC.COM

25 of the best jobs at Glassdoor's top places to work

Female architects with digital tablet talking in office
Hero Images | Getty Images

If you're on the hunt for a new job in 2019, where better to land than a company that ranks highest in employee satisfaction?

To help you get there, job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor scrolled through all the positions currently available at its 100 Large U.S. Best Places to Work and 50 Small & Medium Best Places to Work, which were evaluated based on employee satisfaction, to find roles that also met another important criteria: being one of 50 Best Jobs in America.

To earn a spot on the list, these titles outshone the rest with a mix of significant earning potential, high job satisfaction and a robust number of openings.

The resulting 25 open positions, detailed below, represent that intersection of top role and top employer. According to Glassdoor, if you earn one of these gigs you'll likely not only be happy in your daily duties but supported by a company with fantastic corporate culture.

Data Scientist/Computational Biologist at Indigo
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Salary estimate: $94,000-$135,000
Job description: "Drive innovation by turning laboratory assay, growth room, greenhouse and field trial data into actionable insights. As a member of the machine learning team, you will design, denoise and analyze experiments to find predictors of field success."

Manager of Operations & Research, Department of Radiation Oncology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Salary estimate: $48,000-$73,000
Job description: "Provide leadership and oversight of departmental operations, including clinical research. This includes safety, compliance, data management, research and analysis (inclusive of patient enrollment and recruitment) and financial management."

Occupational Therapist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Diverse team of physiotherapist helping patients walk between parallel bars
andresr | E+ | Getty Images

Location: Brooklyn, New York
Salary estimate: $39-$60 an hour
Job description: "Use advanced technology and best-practice techniques to restore and maximize patient mobility; provide one-on-one therapies that are tailored to meet the individual needs of our patients."

Product Manager at Spreetail
Location: Austin, Texas
Salary estimate: $69,000-$105,000
Job description: "Build, inspire and develop your product management team; support the recruiting efforts of the company as we establish and grow Spreetail's Austin office; collaboratively partner with internal stakeholders including marketing, merchandising, customer service and engineering to develop a roadmap and backlog of site functionality."

Manufacturing Engineer, Electrical at Intuitive Surgical
Location: Sunnyvale, California
Salary estimate: $57,000-$136,000
Job description: "This position requires an extremely motivated individual with high capacity to learn, analyze and drive technical problems to closure in the manufacturing environment. It requires both proactive mindset to build a strong technical understanding of the product/processes, and a high level of urgency to react to unplanned problems when they arise."

Nurse Practitioner at Great Lakes Caring

Female nurse sitting at desk
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Location: Kokomo, Indiana
Salary estimate: $102,000-$131,000
Job description: "Provides diagnosis, treatment, consultation and follow-up under the supervision of one or more physicians; Provide age- and specialty-appropriate medical care at the level of training achieved; Act as an extension of a physician with the ability to provide full hospice across all patient types."

Human Resources Manager at driversselect
Location: Dallas, Texas
Salary Estimate: $27,000-$76,000
Job description: "Provide management oversight of HR policies and procedures; support area and on-site management in achieving operational goals through effective HR practices;pProvide direction to recruiters for recruiting efforts in the market; ensure compliance with FMLA and other applicable statutes and regulations related to HR; keep management and staff advised of new regulations and company policies related to HR."

Operations Business Analyst at Emser Tile
Location: Los Angeles, California
Salary estimate: $69,000-$111,000
Job description: "Provide process and systems support to the defined region. This includes, but is not limited to, business systems, policies, and procedures, reporting metrics and monitoring internal controls. Self-initiated implantation of best business practices, originating process design and recommendation of systemic process solutions is required."

DevOps / Infrastructure Engineer at Moogsoft
Location: San Francisco, California
Salary estimate: $121,000-$179,000
Job description: "Help in building and scaling our development and production infrastructure, specifically on the product deployment/upgrade/rollback orchestration. As part of our engineering team, you will be given autonomy to lead critical features for our SaaS offering."

Technical Accounting Manager at Apple

The Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. 

Location: Santa Clara, California
Salary estimate: $105,000-$149,000
Job description: "Perform technical research on complex matters and effectively communicate accounting issues to business partners, ensuring that relevant accounting issues are identified, debated, resolved and documented; review contractual arrangements with business partners to ensure proper accounting; support cross-functional implementation of new accounting standards, serving as the accounting subject matter expert; prepare accounting memoranda supporting complex transactions."

Executive Assistant, People Executive at Ryan

Teamwork at office
Szepy | iStock | Getty Images

Location: Dallas, Texas
Salary estimate: $44,000-$70,000
Job description: "Use experience and professionalism to support the Chief People Officer; provide outstanding executive support in a fast-paced, high pressure environment while representing the human resources department and Ryan in a professional manner. Daily tasks can be challenging and demanding and should be handled with the utmost confidentiality."

Project Manager, Global TSG Software at Bain
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Salary estimate: $116,000-$162,000
Job description: "Independently manage software solutions projects across operational firm initiatives. This could include playing a key role in Bain's new business acquisitions by supporting the IT integration process or managing the successful delivery of software projects from a TSG perspective. To be effective in this role, you will need to establish a comprehensive understanding of Bain's business needs in order to support strategic planning, and implement solutions that generate value for the firm."

Management Consultant at Slalom
Location: Portland, Oregon
Salary estimate: $108,000-$157,000
Job description: "Understand the business of the client to design effective processes, organizations, and change and learning programs to drive real business benefit; create and execute improvement plans adapted to the client environment; mentor clients, work on projects independently, participate as a team member, or lead teams of less experienced consultants and/or clients to successful project delivery; work in multiple disciplines across industries and build client knowledge and credibility quickly."

Site Reliability Engineer – Solution Technology, Risk at McKinsey
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Salary estimate: $117,000-$173,000
Job description: "You will work in small teams – including product and project managers, developers and technical operations firm members – in a highly collaborative way, use the latest technologies and enjoy seeing the direct impact from your work. You'll combine 'Agile' with expertise in cloud, big data and mobile to create and maintain custom solutions that help clients increase productivity and make timely decisions. You will design, develop and implement IT cloud-based solutions, systems and processes and will advance engineering by architecting design to ensure HA/FT standard."

Audit Manager at Hilti North America
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma or Dallas, Texas
Salary estimate: $67,000-$103,000
Job description: "Responsible for actively monitoring, analyzing and assessing business risks, providing input to management on process optimization, and controlling improvements in all areas of Hilti's business."

Speech Language Pathologist, Senior Living at Bayada Home Health Care

Matching objects to words in speech therapy to improve aphasia, or receptive language deficits
wanderluster | E+ | Getty Images

Location: Westminster, Maryland
Salary estimate: $72,000-$115,000
Job description: "Per diem/part-time position performing home health visits within senior living communities. Will service adult and geriatric clients within senior living facilities on a per visit basis in territories throughout Carroll and Howard, Maryland. Responsibilities include: facility visits to clients in designated geographic territories; perform thorough evaluations to assess, diagnose and provide therapeutic interventions for clients who are experiencing, speech, language, communication or swallowing difficulties; develop a treatment plan based on the evaluation, physicians orders and recommended goals."

Systems Analyst 3 at Sammons Financial Group
Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Salary estimate: $49,000-$95,000
Job description: "Under general direction, formulates and defines system scope and objectives; devises or modifies procedures to solve highly complex problems considering computer equipment capacity and limitations, operating time and form of desired results; prepares detailed specifications to write programs; designs, codes, tests, debugs, documents and maintains those programs. Competent to work on and responsible for nearly all phases of applications systems analysis and programming projects. Regularly provides guidance and training to less experienced analysts/programmers."

Oracle Database Administrator at Fast Enterprises
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Salary estimate: $98,000-$139,000
Job description: "Work in coordination with our client's DBA team at the Atlanta project site; assist the conversion team and all the other functional area teams to ensure that the delivery of the software during implementation is on-time, on-budget, and to specifications. After go-live, continue to perform monitoring and database support during the maintenance phases of the project."

Senior Executive Communications Manager at SAP
Location: Bellevue, Washington
Salary estimate: $63,000-$114,000
Job description: "Drive all facets of executive communications for a C-level executive, including speech writing, blog posts and development of content for internal and external presentations. In this role, you will research topics, prepare talking points, and draft speeches and PowerPoint presentations, which could include rich media such as customer testimonials and product demos or overviews. You will work directly with the executive to incorporate their feedback and ensure their communications are authentic and connected to core corporate messaging."

Platform Software Engineer at NVIDIA

Computer programmer working at his desk
alvarez | E+ | Getty Images

Location: Durham, North Carolina
Glassdoor Salary Estimate: $88,000-$142,000
Job Description Preview: "Drive and deliver innovations for NVIDIA's revolutionary GPU-based DGX Server family of AI computing appliances with a focus on system management of server components (processors, memory, storage devices, NICs and PCIe buses); define, implement and validate backward- and forward-compatible, secure, robust RESTful APIs; integrate these APIs with industry-standard tools for system and service monitoring; develop automated unit test suites and strive to achieve 100 percent code coverage and delicately ensure delivery of enterprise quality software applications with enhanced supportability."

Marketing Manager, North America Regional Marketing – CMF at Johnson & Johnson
Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania
Salary estimate: $101,000-$145,000
Job description: "Achieve U.S. business plan objectives of sales, net income, gross profit, inventory and price on an annual basis; help manage expenses within budget; increase company's leadership position in the U.S. CMF market; support the development and execution of strategies to protect and grow company's leadership position in the U.S. market; Work collaboratively with other functional areas to ensure business issues are addressed."

International Tax Manager at Crowe
Location: Sherman Oaks, California
Salary estimate: $97,000-$133,000
Job description: "Consulting with the federal tax group on all international tax matters; researching international tax issues and opportunities; managing and coordinating the tax services of Crowe Global member firms when consulted; managing, supervising and reviewing the preparation of all forms and disclosures regarding the international compliance practice; develop a team with expertise in international taxation."

Technology Partner Solutions Engagement Manager at VMware
Location: Palo Alto, California
Salary estimate: $90,000-$139,000
Job description: "Collaborate with VMware Technology partners and account managers to craft joint solutions collateral focused on positioning technology partner solutions for VMware selling partners; build standard templates and process for technology partners to plug in their solutions allowing VMware to scale; engage with global and field-based route to market leaders to identify which solutions areas they are focusing on and to help them integrate this collateral to their current sales and partner training each quarter."

UX Product Designer- Digital Health at Boston Scientific
Location: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Salary estimate: $63,000-$97,000
Job description: "Design full-service consumer and business applications, translating complex user needs, technical constraints and business goals into thoughtful, effective digital experiences; innovate user experience and interaction design, user research and visual design for products; lead products from discovery through iterative development and delivery."

Facilities and Process Engineer at John Deere

John Deere Reports Lower Quarterly Profits
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Location: Milan, Illinois
Salary estimate: $50,000-$95,000
Job description: "Perform analysis on large data sets to define project opportunities and sequencing; work as part of a cross-functional team to provide detailed analysis related to facility optimization and capacity planning while also leading small projects."

