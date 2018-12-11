If you're on the hunt for a new job in 2019, where better to land than a company that ranks highest in employee satisfaction?

To help you get there, job search and salary comparison site Glassdoor scrolled through all the positions currently available at its 100 Large U.S. Best Places to Work and 50 Small & Medium Best Places to Work, which were evaluated based on employee satisfaction, to find roles that also met another important criteria: being one of 50 Best Jobs in America.

To earn a spot on the list, these titles outshone the rest with a mix of significant earning potential, high job satisfaction and a robust number of openings.

The resulting 25 open positions, detailed below, represent that intersection of top role and top employer. According to Glassdoor, if you earn one of these gigs you'll likely not only be happy in your daily duties but supported by a company with fantastic corporate culture.

Data Scientist/Computational Biologist at Indigo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Salary estimate: $94,000-$135,000

Job description: "Drive innovation by turning laboratory assay, growth room, greenhouse and field trial data into actionable insights. As a member of the machine learning team, you will design, denoise and analyze experiments to find predictors of field success."

Manager of Operations & Research, Department of Radiation Oncology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Salary estimate: $48,000-$73,000

Job description: "Provide leadership and oversight of departmental operations, including clinical research. This includes safety, compliance, data management, research and analysis (inclusive of patient enrollment and recruitment) and financial management."

Occupational Therapist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital