"You find a movie you love and you figure out who directed it, then you go to the video store and go through all the John Carpenter stuff and all the Sam Raimi stuff," Matt Duffer told The Guardian. "We fell in love with movies through directors. Very early on we knew that was what we wanted to do."

The next step was film school. "We decided around fourth or fifth grade that we were going," Matt told The Wrap.

There was just one problem: "[A]t the time, it was just USC, USC, USC, maybe NYU. 'Cause that's what you hear about. But we didn't get into either of those schools," Ross Duffer tells The Wrap (referring to University of Southern California and New York University, both of which have prestigious film programs).

Instead, they ended up at another film in Southern California, Chapman University in Orange, which at the time had roughly 7,000 undergraduate students. It was one of two schools that accepted them. (The Duffers chose Chapman over Florida State University because FSU "didn't want us working together," the brothers told The Wrap. "That was a deal-breaker," Ross said. "We don't even know how we work alone," Matt added.)

After graduating in 2007, it still took the brothers several years to catch a break in Hollywood. They made roughly half a dozen short films in their early 20s, but continued to feel the sting of rejection when pitching bigger ideas to producers and studios.

"You go into these rooms and they're so disinterested in anything you have to say before you even open your mouth. That's when you start to feel that it's impossible. There were moments when we thought, 'We're never going to break through, because no one will take us seriously,'" Matt told The Wrap.

In 2011, the brothers did catch a break when Warner Bros. agreed to let them write and direct a small-budget horror movie. Called "Hidden," the film wasn't released until 2015, when it went straight to video-on-demand in the US. But the experience helped them land a writing job on the Fox TV series "Wayward Pines" in 2015, after director M. Night Shyamalan read the script for "Hidden" and offered them jobs.

From there, the Duffers started pitching the idea for "Stranger Things" to studios all over Hollywood.