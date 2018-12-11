The ranks of software developers, cyber security workers, engineers and healthcare employees swelled this year, with roles in each of these sectors seeing some of the highest hiring growth of all U.S. jobs in 2018.

That's according to an analysis conducted by Payscale exclusively for CNBC Make It. The compensation research company reviewed its crowdsourced database to see which jobs experienced the biggest surge in popularity this year, identifying gigs that were both sought after by employers and experiencing an uptick in workers claiming the positions as their own.

Payscale found that the tech sector continues to dominate. Of the 25 fastest growing jobs, 12 were computer or mathematics-based occupations, with mobile developers, software developers and graphic designers seeing the biggest hiring increases, as compared to the growth of the average job in the U.S.

Below are the 25 fastest growing jobs this year. Growth scores indicate how many more times a role was hired for this year as compared to the average job in the U.S.