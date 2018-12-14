5 simple ways to be smarter about money in 2019

The earlier you begin saving and investing, the better off you'll be. "The truth of the matter is, you should be investing more in your 20s than you do in your 30s if you can," personal finance expert Suze Orman tells CNBC Make It. That's because the younger you are, the more time your money has to compound.

Compounding means that, in addition to earning money on your contributions, you also earn on returns on those returns over time. Because of this, your money grows exponentially. So if you invest a small amount and let it grow for decades, it will generally amount to much more than if you had invested a larger amount later.

Orman gives the example of a 25-year-old who invests $100 a month in a Roth IRA for 40 years and earns a 12 percent annual return. When that person retires at age 65, their investment will be worth just over $1 million. If the same person were to start investing $100 per month at age 35, they'd only have around $300,000 by the time they reached 65. "Those 10 years cost you $700,000," Orman points out.

All investments carry some risk, and you're never guaranteed to earn a 12 percent rate of return. But even at lower rates, the difference between starting at 25 and 35 is significant.