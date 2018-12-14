Deepak Chopra: 3 ways A.I. can actually make your life better

It's easy to be afraid of artificial intelligence and what its future holds. Hollywood produces a steady stream of movies, like I, Robot, Terminator and Iron Man, where robots become powerful--and sometimes uncontrollable forces. Tesla founder Elon Musk has even said that A.I. is "more dangerous than nukes."

But A.I. doesn't just have to result in doomsday scenarios where robots take over Earth and hold humans hostage. With a forecast of $78 billion to be invested in A.I. technologies by 2022, it's important to recognize that these innovations aren't going away, and learn how to harness them in a way that helps us thrive.

Here are three ways you can benefit from A.I. technologies: