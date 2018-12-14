Less than 1 percent of people who apply get to open a Chick-fil-A—here's what it takes

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in 1967 in Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall. The menu offered just a few classics, including the now-famous chicken sandwich, which sold for $0.59.

Today, the chain employs 120,000 people in 2,300 restaurants across 47 states. It first opened its doors to New Yorkers in October 2015, at the corner of 6th Avenue and 37th street in midtown Manhattan. This fall, I spent a day on the job with the team there to see what what it was like.

The owner and operator of this location, Oscar Fittipaldi, ran a Philadelphia-based Chick-fil-A for five years before being selected to open the first Manhattan-based franchise. He's no longer affiliated with the Philly location, as Chick-fil-A prohibits most franchisees from opening multiple restaurants.

Landing the gig was no easy task: Chick-fil-A receives about 60,000 franchise inquiries per year, the company tells CNBC Make It and, of those applicants, only 75 to 80 are selected to open new locations. That's an acceptance rate of less than 1 percent.

"I don't have a specific formula [for] why people are selected to become franchisees," says Fittipaldi, who spent 21 years as a merchant marine and ship captain before changing careers. "But one of the things that I would look [for] typically is: character, chemistry and competency.

"We need to make sure that the Chick-fil-A franchisees, when they come to the organization, they have a perfect chemistry with our brand."