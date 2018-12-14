VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 jobs where workers got the biggest raises this year

A bartender makes a drink in Boston
Keith Bedford | Boston Globe | Getty Images
A bartender makes a drink in Boston

When evaluating a new job opportunity, you're probably laser-focused on the salary. But there's another crucial element to consider: the potential to grow that salary in the future.

Right now, the median base pay for full-time workers in the U.S. is $52,943, according to Glassdoor's most recent Local Pay Report. That number is up 2.6 percent from last year, signaling positive signs of wage growth for job seekers today.

To see which roles have the largest pay growth potential, Glassdoor used data from its platform to track the positions that saw the biggest salary increases from last year to this year. Bank teller was the the top job title. Employees in this role saw the largest pay boost, a year-over-year increase of 9.1 percent.

Take a look below to see the other positions that made the list:

A Capitol Policeman stands outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
A Capitol Policeman stands outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

10. Security Officer

Median base pay: $35,700

Year-over-year wage growth: 4.6 percent

9. Truck Driver

Median base pay: $54,479

Year-over-year wage growth: 4.6 percent

8. Bartender

Median base pay: $33,497

Year-over-year wage growth: 4.8 percent

A bartender mixes drinks at the Time Out Connects party during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 27, 2016 in New York City.
Getty Images
A bartender mixes drinks at the Time Out Connects party during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 27, 2016 in New York City.

7. Operations Analyst

Median base pay: $57,162

Year-over-year wage growth: 4.9 percent

6. Attorney

Median base pay: $99,859

Year-over-year wage growth: 5.1 percent

5. Solutions Architect

Median base pay: $105,969

Year-over-year wage growth: 5.5 percent

Getty Images

4. Pharmacy Technician

Median base pay: $32,441

Year-over-year wage growth: 5.7 percent

3. Cashier

Median base pay: $28,338

Year-over-year wage growth: 5.8 percent

2. Maintenance Worker

Median base pay: $41,023

Year-over-year wage growth: 6.3 percent

1. Bank Teller

Median base pay: $31,444

Year-over-year wage growth: 9.1 percent

