The 10 jobs where workers got the biggest raises this year

When evaluating a new job opportunity, you're probably laser-focused on the salary. But there's another crucial element to consider: the potential to grow that salary in the future.

Right now, the median base pay for full-time workers in the U.S. is $52,943, according to Glassdoor's most recent Local Pay Report. That number is up 2.6 percent from last year, signaling positive signs of wage growth for job seekers today.

To see which roles have the largest pay growth potential, Glassdoor used data from its platform to track the positions that saw the biggest salary increases from last year to this year. Bank teller was the the top job title. Employees in this role saw the largest pay boost, a year-over-year increase of 9.1 percent.

Take a look below to see the other positions that made the list: