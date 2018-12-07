November jobs report: Automation is changing industries, but workers don't need to panic

Concerned about your job security? Economists say that now is the time to prepare for a change.

Data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the number of jobs added in November came in below expectations, at 155,000, but the overall economy is still in good standing for anyone looking to make a career change.

Currently, unemployment remains at 3.7 percent, which is a 49-year low. Average hourly earnings increased by 6 cents to $27.35, keeping year-over-year wage growth unchanged at 3.1 percent.

Despite a slight slow-down in November hiring, Bankrate.com senior economic analysts Mark Hamrick says workers should view these slight shifts as evidence of the changes some industries are enduring as they adjust to new innovations and automation.

"We need to recognize that change is accelerating throughout the economy and workforce," Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick tells CNBC Make It. "That means that learning is no longer something that is optional, and we have to continue to innovate in our jobs."

CNBC Make It spoke with Hamrick and Becky Frankiewicz, North American president of ManpowerGroup, about what job seekers who feel like their occupation is on the line can do to be prepared.