Sears files for bankruptcy 

After years of Sears Holdings staying afloat through financial maneuvering and relying on billions of CEO Eddie Lampert's own money, the 125-year-old retailer filed for bankruptcy.
The filing comes more than a decade after Lampert merged Sears and Kmart, hoping that forging together the two struggling discounters would create a more formidable competitor.
It comes after Lampert shed assets and spun out real estate, all to pay down the debt the retailer accumulated when that plan went askew. The company still has roughly 700 stores, which have at times been barren, unstocked by vendors who have lost their trust. Many of the stores have never been visited by a generation of shoppers that can barely recall it was once the the country's biggest retailer.
Lampert, who has a controlling ownership stake in Sears, personally holds some 31 percent of the retailer's shares outstanding, according to FactSet. His hedge fund ESL Investments owns about 19 percent.
Ultimately, it was a $134 million payment that did the company in. The company had a payment due Monday it had not the money to pay.
Other forces were at play too. Sears' creditors refused to agree to a restructuring proposal. They had little assurance by way of collateral or strategy, after years upon years in which Sears' only shot at survival came by selling off parts of its business. Over 42 quarters, only one yielded positive same-store sales growth. As of late September, Sears tallied $5.6 billion in current debt.
Its board was in a perilous spot. Its special committee was tasked with approving Lampert's other plan, a bid to buy his storied Kenmore appliance business and other brands. Approving his offer would have helped Sears make its payment. But it would also thrust the board the spotlight, potentially opening them to the threat of litigation from shareholders who might allege Lampert has stripped the business bare.