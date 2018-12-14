'Ugly Delicious' star David Chang: These are the 3 best foodie cities for 2019

As foodie culture has exploded in popularity, dining has become an absolutely integral part of travel.

"The remarkable thing that's changed over the years is that travel is synonymous with food," David Chang, star of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious" and the mastermind and founder behind Momofuku restaurant group, tells CNBC Make It. "And I don't know anyone who travels who doesn't plan their trip around food, now, they're just one in the same."

Indeed, a recent survey by American Express found that 79 percent of respondents consider eating, including trying new food, to be an important part of a vacation. And 68 percent of consumers said they prefer travel experiences that offer a deeper sense of meaning, including immersing oneself in a culinary cultural moment.

With so many different areas of the world touting vastly different cuisines, it can be hard to narrow down where to take your tastebuds on next. Chang, whose show "Ugly Delicious" takes him to locations around the globe, shares with CNBC Make It his insights on the foodie cities that will be popular in 2019.