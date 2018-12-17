The 27 fastest-growing jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year

If you want to earn big bucks — and do so over the whole course of your career — you might want to get busy studying medicine or boasting about your managerial skills.

That's because roles in healthcare, such as anesthesiologist or surgeon, and certain senior corporate roles, like advertising manager, currently pay some of the largest annual salaries in the U.S., while also being some of the most in-demand occupations.

To find jobs that offered this ideal combo of top dollar and growth, CNBC Make It combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the occupations that pay workers more than $100,000 a year and are expected to grow by 10 percent or more from now through 2026.

Here are the 27 occupations that make the cut.