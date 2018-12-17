VISIT CNBC.COM

The 27 fastest-growing jobs that pay more than $100,000 a year

Mature female doctor checking x-ray with female mature patient in patient room.
TommL | E+ | Getty Images
Mature female doctor checking x-ray with female mature patient in patient room.

If you want to earn big bucks — and do so over the whole course of your career — you might want to get busy studying medicine or boasting about your managerial skills.

That's because roles in healthcare, such as anesthesiologist or surgeon, and certain senior corporate roles, like advertising manager, currently pay some of the largest annual salaries in the U.S., while also being some of the most in-demand occupations.

To find jobs that offered this ideal combo of top dollar and growth, CNBC Make It combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the occupations that pay workers more than $100,000 a year and are expected to grow by 10 percent or more from now through 2026.

Here are the 27 occupations that make the cut.

Anesthesiologists

Anesthesiologist working with surgeon to sedate patient before surgery
Steve Debenport | E+ | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $265,990
Projected job growth through 2026: 15 percent

Taking away people's pain pays off big. Those who administer the drugs used to dull or eliminate pain for patients during a medical procedure are the highest earners in the whole country — and by a pretty decent margin. They take home about $14,000 more, on average, then the second top-paying gig.

The best news? The U.S. needs far more anesthesiologists. Hiring is expected to increase by 15 percent — more than twice as fast as the average for all occupations, according to the BLS.

Surgeons

Surgical nurse at work during an operation
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $251,890
Projected job growth through 2026: 14 percent

Repairing the human body and treating injuries and diseases is no small feat, so its not surprising that those who can do so command a premium for their work. Demand for surgical skills will only keep growing too as the U.S. population continues aging, with as many 10,000 new surgeons expected to be hired within the next decade, according to BLS.

Obstetricians and gynecologists

Having advise with a gynecologist
M_a_y_a | E+ | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $235,240
Projected Job growth through 2026: 16 percent

Again, healthcare dominates the field of high-paying jobs with those who specialize in the female reproductive systems, pregnancy and childbirth taking home the third-largest paychecks.

Psychiatrists

Mother consoling crying son while therapist giving tissue box to patient at home office
Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $216,090
Projected job growth through 2026: 11 percent

Psychiatrists diagnose and treat mental illness through personal counseling, otherwise known as psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, hospitalization and medication.

Family and general physicians

Portrait serious, confident male doctor in doctor
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $208,560
Projected job growth through 2026: 14 percent

This is the doctor you know, the one you see whenever you feel sick and have likely been going to at least once a year for most of your life. They can handle a range of problems, from sinus infections to broken bones.

Orthodontists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons

Orthodontist showing boy dental mold
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $208,000
Projected job growth through 2026: 19 percent

If you've ever paid for braces, the fact that orthodontists, doctors who correct and treat teeth misalignment and bite issues, earn big salaries won't be a shock. But equally as lucrative are the dental professionals who operate on the mouth, teeth, gums and jaws to to do things like repair cleft lips or remove those pointless, yet painful, wisdom teeth.

Internists

Average annual pay: $198,370
Projected job growth through 2026: 15 percent

Mature female doctor checking x-ray with female mature patient in patient room.
TommL | E+ | Getty Images
Mature female doctor checking x-ray with female mature patient in patient room.

Unless you're in the medical field or have had a serious health issue, you're likely unfamiliar with these kinds of physicians. Internists diagnose and provide treatment for problems affecting internal organ systems, such as the stomach, kidneys, liver and digestive tract.

Pediatricians

Heartbeat Exam
FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

Average annual pay: $187,540
Projected job growth through 2026: 15 percent

Hopefully, you got a lollipop every time you went to visit this doctor growing up. Pediatricians provide care for children, focusing on treating common illnesses and minor injuries, administering vaccinations, and handling problems specific to younger people and their development.

Prosthodontists

Prosthodontist showing new denture to elderly patient
mediaphotos | iStock | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $185,150
Projected job growth through 2026: 19 percent

This gig involves crowning a person, but, sadly, not in a royal way. Prosthodontists replace missing teeth with fixtures such as crowns and bridges or with dentures.

Nurse anesthetists

Female anesthesiologist preparing IV drip in operating room
Hoxton/Tom Merton | Hoxton | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $165,120
Projected job growth through 2026: 16 percent

You don't have to be an anesthesiologist to take home a sizable paycheck for helping patients manage pain. These nurses provide general anesthesia to put a patient to sleep or local anesthesia to numb a certain area of the body during a surgery.

Dentists

Mature male orthodontist holding X-ray image
xavierarnau | E+ | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $151,440
Projected job growth through 2026: 19 percent

The BLS anticipates that the aging baby boomer generation will require more dental care than prior generations because they are more likely to keep their teeth, and that means more demand on dentists for quality care. Within the next decade, more than 25,000 new dentists will needed.

Computer and information systems managers

Focused male IT technician working at laptop in dark server room
Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek | Caiaimage | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $139,220
Projected job growth through 2026: 12 percent

Otherwise known as chief technology officers or information technology (IT) directors, this managerial position directs all computer-related activity in a company. They are responsible for choosing which computer systems to use, researching new options to upgrade the organization's systems, handling the installation and maintenance of hardware and software, and ensuring the security of a company's data.

Petroleum engineers

Engineers check pipe valves on the towel deck aboard the Ca
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $132,280
Projected job growth through 2026: 15 percent

Living up to its moniker of black gold, oil creates wealth for all those who touch it. Petroleum engineers are no exception. These engineers design new methods for extracting oil and gas from onshore and offshore underground reserves.

Advertising, promotions and marketing managers

Businessman presenting new project to partners in the office
EmirMemedovski | E+ | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $129,380
Projected job growth through 2026: 10 percent

if you can drive attention and dollars to a company's products, you're probably worth this salary.These managers plan promotional campaigns, develop pricing strategies and initiate market research to better understand customers and find new sales opportunities.

Podiatrists

Hispanic doctor examining x-rays
REB Images | Blend Images | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $127,740
Projected job growth through 2026: 10 percent

These medical professionals are good to your feet, providing treatment and surgical care to patients with foot, ankle or lower leg problems.

Financial managers

Board room meeting.
gilaxia | E+ | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $125,080
Projected job growth through 2026: 19 percent

As stewards of a company's financial health, it only makes sense financial managers would know how to negotiate top dollar for their own well being, too. These managers produce financial reports, direct investment activity, reduce company costs and plan for the organization's long-term monetary goals. They are also in high demand. The BLS expects this occupation to grow almost three times as fast as the average for all jobs. The best part: That means more than 108,000 of these roles will be needed within this decade.

Natural sciences managers

Colleague discussing with scientist at laboratory
Portra | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $118,970
Projected job growth through 2026: 10 percent

As the name suggests, these managers supervise the work of chemists, physicists and biologists, directing research activities, reviewing the methodology and accuracy of research results, and reporting findings to clients.

Physicists and astronomers

An astronomer using a telescope in a dome at the Norman Lockyer Observatory in Sidmouth, United Kingdom.
urbancow | E+ | Getty Images
An astronomer using a telescope in a dome at the Norman Lockyer Observatory in Sidmouth, United Kingdom.

Median annual pay: $117,220
Projected job growth through 2026: 14 percent

These scientists literally are out to discover the meaning of life by studying the nature of time, the origin of the universe, and the ways matter and energy interact.

Computer and information research scientists

People working in modern office
10'000 Hours | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $114,520
Projected job growth through 2026: 19 percent

These workers are responsible for inventing new computing languages, tools and methods to help people work better with computers, finding new uses for existing technology, and solving complex computing problems across various industries like business and medicine. Because their work often leads to better, more efficient technology, the BLS predicts demand for these roles will be three times higher than average in the next decade, as industries compete for the best technology and need help mining the vast data they collect on consumers and protecting that same data from cyberattacks.

Public relations and fundraising managers

Co-Workers Presenting Sales Pitch To Business Mananger
Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $111,280
Projected job growth through 2026: 10 percent

Public relations managers are all about appearances. They plan and create material that maintains or enhances the public image of a company of client. And that's not always an easy task when dirty laundry gets aired about a brand you work for — just think about trying to put a rosy hue back on Wells Fargo after the false accounts scandal or Facebook after its massive data privacy issues this year. Fundraising managers are a bit different, in that they work to plan campaigns that bring in donations for their organization.

Optometrists

Opthamologist measuring patient's eyesight
Thomas Northcut | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $110,300
Projected job growth through 2026: 18 percent

If you're reading this through glasses or contact lenses, you've been to the optometrist. These doctors specialize in visual problems and treat diseases, injuries and disorders of the eyes. Because vision typically worsens as we age, making us more susceptible to serious conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration, the need for this healthcare role, too, will also increase in the coming decade as our population continues to grow older, according to the BLS. Further helping the demand for eye doctors? The number of people diagnosed with diabetes, as the diseases has been linked to several serious eye concerns.

Training and development managers

Happy female leader giving a business seminar to her colleagues in a board room.
skynesher | E+ | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $108,250
Projected job growth through 2026: 10 percent

This role focused on learning actually pays top dollar. These managers create and direct programs to enhance the knowledge or skill set of a company's employees.

Physician assistants

Male doctor discussing medical record with senior patient in clinic exam room
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $104,860
Projected job growth through 2026: 37 percent

These healthcare professionals, who work on teams with physicians and/or surgeons to help diagnose and treat patients, are the most in-demand occupation on the list. Hiring for physician assistants will grow five times faster than the average for all occupations, according to the BLS.

That's because PAs can perform many of the same duties as a doctor, such as examining patients, ordering tests and prescribing medication, but can be trained more quickly than physicians, which is increasingly important as the demand for quality healthcare services continues to rise. PAs will be especially in demand in rural and medically underserved communities, as many already act as the primary care providers in clinics where a physician is only present one or two days a week, says the BLS.

Nurse practitioners

Female nurse and mother watching girl patient using insulin pen on teddy bear
Hoxton/Tom Merton | Hoxton | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $103,880
Projected job growth through 2026: 26 percent

These advanced practice registered nurses typically focus on a certain population, such as geriatric health, pediatric health or mental health, and specialize in care for that group. The BLS expects demand for these highly-trained nurses to increase by more than a quarter in the next decade as states relax laws regarding these nurses' authority, allowing them to perform more services and become better regarded by the public as a source of primary healthcare.

Software developers

Software developing team working in the office
AlexSava | E+ | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $103,560
Projected job growth through 2026: 24 percent

Called the "creative minds behind computer programs" by the BLS, software developers create the applications that allow you to perform certain tasks on your computer, cellphone or other devices. They are also behind the underlying systems that run those devices and control networks. It's their job to make sure software meets a customer's needs, and also ensure that it meets certain security and performance.

Actuaries

Woman signing document in meeting with business professionals
PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou | PhotoAlto Agency RF Collections | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $102,560
Projected job growth through 2026: 22 percent

Crucial to the insurance industry, actuaries analyze the financial costs of certain risks or life events like death, sickness and natural disasters in order to help businesses develop policies to minimize that risk and maximize profitability.

Nurse midwives

Nurse presenting newborn to mother in hospital
Ariel Skelley | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Median annual pay: $100,590
Projected job growth through 2026: 21 percent

These nurses provide care to women and newborns, helping with everything from delivering babies to providing surgical assistance during cesarean births to gynecological exams to family planning services. They can act as primary care providers for women and newborns and also assist a patient's partner with sexual health issues.

Note: BLS data did not include estimates for median annual pay for jobs that fell under its physicians and surgeons category, instead it lists average annual wages for these occupations.

