The 15 jobs that paid the highest salaries in 2018

HconQ Creative/Getty Images

If you're looking to work in a stable industry that pays a high salary, you may want to consider the medical field.

Most jobs in medicine require significant education and training, but data from U.S. News & World Report shows that your years of education will certainly pay off. In its list of the best paying jobs in 2018, U.S. News and World Report found that employees in the medical field, followed by employees in the business and tech field, make the most money.

To come up with its ranking, U.S. News looked at jobs with the most projected openings between 2016 and 2026, based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, it looked at each job's salary to compile a list of the highest-paying positions this year.

The top five roles each bring in a median salary of $208,000 per year, with an unemployment rate of 0.5 percent or lower.

When ranking these positions, the number of projected job openings were also taken into account. Take a look below to see what titles round out the top 15 list for best paying jobs of 2018:

 BraunS | Getty Images

1. Anesthesiologist

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 5,900

2. Surgeon

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 7,600

3. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 3,900

4. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 1,200

 Kosamtu | Getty Images

5. Orthodontist

Median salary: $208,000

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 1,100

6. Physician

Median salary: $196,380

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 8,400

7. Psychiatrist

Median salary: $194,740

Unemployment rate: 1.8 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 3,600

8. Pediatrician

Median salary: $168,990

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 5,300

9. Dentist

Median salary: $153,900

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 23,200

10. Prosthodontist

Median salary: $126,050

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 200

11. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $160,270

Unemployment rate: 2.7 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 6,700

12. Petroleum Engineer

Median salary: $128,230

Unemployment rate: 5.9 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 4,900

Angel Navarrete/Bloomberg via Getty Images

13. IT Manager

Median salary: $135,800

Unemployment rate: 2.7 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 43,800

14. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $131,180

Unemployment rate: 2.8 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 136,000

15. Podiatrist

Median salary: $124,830

Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent

Projected job openings between 2016 and 2026: 1,100

