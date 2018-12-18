If you're looking to work in a stable industry that pays a high salary, you may want to consider the medical field.

Most jobs in medicine require significant education and training, but data from U.S. News & World Report shows that your years of education will certainly pay off. In its list of the best paying jobs in 2018, U.S. News and World Report found that employees in the medical field, followed by employees in the business and tech field, make the most money.

To come up with its ranking, U.S. News looked at jobs with the most projected openings between 2016 and 2026, based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Then, it looked at each job's salary to compile a list of the highest-paying positions this year.

The top five roles each bring in a median salary of $208,000 per year, with an unemployment rate of 0.5 percent or lower.

When ranking these positions, the number of projected job openings were also taken into account. Take a look below to see what titles round out the top 15 list for best paying jobs of 2018: