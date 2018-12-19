Avoid this kind of credit card 'at all costs' this holiday season, expert says

It's the most wonderful time of the year ... to shop. A new survey by credit bureau Experian found millennials are 88 percent more likely than the average consumer to open a new credit card specifically for holiday shopping. But experts say you should think twice before opening a new credit card to take advantage of a holiday promotion.

"At this time of the year, everyone is looking to go out and spend for the Christmas season," says Rakesh Patel, vice president of strategic partnerships and operations at Experian. But, Patel tells CNBC Make It, you need to be careful when it comes to signing up for new credit cards to take advantage of holiday promotions.

"Consumers can get themselves into trouble," Patel says.