The average American expects to spend around $1,000 this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. No matter how much you plan on spending, as long as you pay your bills in full and on time, you can save some real money by using the right credit card.

Finding the right card, though, can be a challenge. Some offer better rewards than others, and many require an annual fee. And the right card for you will depend on how you spend your money.

To determine which cards offer the best deals for holiday shoppers, CNBC Make It looked at 50 popular credit cards in the U.S. We considered a wide range of factors, including rewards, ease of use and perks, as well as downsides such as interest rates and fee structures.

Based on the data, here are our top picks.