Amazon's Prime Day is likely to drive company’s sales and share price higher

Blackledge reiterated his outperform rating and raised his price target to $2,100 from $2,000 for Amazon shares, representing 16 percent upside to Friday’s close.
The analyst said the Prime Day promotions will increase the company Echo-device sales and Prime subscriber base. He noted Prime households buy on average about 3.5 times per month versus 2 times for the regular Amazon consumer, according to their survey.
Another Wall Street analyst explained the ecosystem surrounding Prime is what makes Amazon special.
“Every year, Amazon’s Kindle devices are heavily promoted, and this year, we expect more of the same, augmented by similar promotions on Alexa devices,” Moody’s analyst Charles O’Shea said in a note to clients Monday. ”This is where we believe the true value of Prime lies – the kind of content it offers members. Anyone can offer cutthroat shipping promotions if they have the stomach (and shareholders!) willing to absorb the costs, but excluding the likes of Apple, no one in retail can match the content ecosystem of Prime.”
Not only does Prime Day help the company’s sales, it is also benefits Amazon’s stock price.
Using Kensho, a quantitative tool used by hedge funds, CNBC found Amazon rose 1.9 percent on average during Prime Day week in the last three instances. The Amazon return approximately doubled the S&P 500’s performance in the same time periods.
Amazon shares rose 0.6 percent to a record on Monday.