This 20-year-old is worth $73 million and could be the US's first big soccer star

Most US soccer fans are already familiar with Christian Pulisic, but the 20-year-old midfielder is about to become famous on the world stage.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native is a rising soccer star who just earned the honor of being the most expensive American soccer player of all time. The English Premier League team Chelsea agreed on Wednesday to pay a $73.1 million transfer fee to acquire Pulisic from his current team, Borussia Dortmund of Germany's Bundesliga professional soccer league.

It's the largest transfer fee ever paid by a professional team to acquire an American soccer player. The high-profile transfer deal is also likely to result in a big payday for Pulisic, though the terms of his new deal with Chelsea, one of the league's top teams (and among the world's most valuable soccer teams, according to Forbes), are yet to be known.

Pulisic, who will join Chelsea this summer, is reportedly earning roughly $1.1 million per year under his current contract with Borussia Dortmund, according to the website TransferMarkt. That figure is likely to increase in his new contract with Chelsea if the money the UK team shelled out to acquire Pulisic is any indication.

The average player salary in the UK's Premier League is over $3.3 million per year, but stars can make much, much more.

The fact that Chelsea is paying such a large sum to acquire Pulisic represents something of an international coming out for a player who has already been hyped quite a bit in his home country. Pulisic, the first American player in memory to even be mentioned in the same breath as mega-star players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi based on his success at a young age, has been talked about as a sort of savior for American soccer since his teens, when he signed with Borussia Dortmund's youth team at 16 before working his way onto the club's top professional squad by the following year.