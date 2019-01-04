Tony Robbins: Here's how to retire rich on a normal person's income

Johnson is a bit of a special case. He also made other smart investments, including buying as much of the company's stock as he could, the Times reports. Plus, his final salary of $14,000 — which he earned after working his way up at UPS to vice president for industrial relations — would today be worth about $130,000.

Still, Robbins' point stands: Consistently setting aside money early on can pay huge dividends down the line. No matter the size of your paycheck, it makes sense to save and invest at least a portion of it every month. Even if you're only contributing a small percentage of your income to a retirement account, it's better to start small than not start at all.

Bestselling author and wealth manager David Bach agrees: If you want to retire rich, he says, start by putting your money to work, and work your way up to saving 10-20 percent of your pretax income in a tax-advantaged retirement account. Saving that much may sound daunting, but it'll be easier to do if you make it automatic — meaning that you have your contributions automatically taken out of your paycheck and sent straight to your retirement account.

Say you earn $50,000 a year, which is fairly typical, since the median U.S. household income is $61,372. Setting aside 10 percent of that would mean $5,000 in savings per year. "Now, if you hadn't put anything aside over the course of the year but instead waited until December to come up with this much money, how likely is it that you'd have $5,000 sitting around somewhere? Not very," Bach writes in "The Automatic Millionaire."

"But when you pay yourself first, you don't wait. The 10 percent is taken out of your paycheck and automatically invested for you before you ever see it."

And that $5,000 a year can really add up over time, thanks to compound interest, which causes your wealth to snowball. If you invest $5,000 a year for 35 years in the stock market and earn an annual return of 7 percent, for example, you'd have more than $750,000. Over 40 years, with an annual return of 7 percent, you'd have over $1 million.