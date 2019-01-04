Tony Robbins: Here's how to retire rich on a normal person's income

You don't necessarily have to earn a lot of money to retire with a lot.
Ending up rich starts with paying yourself first, says Tony Robbins, a self-made millionaire and the best-selling author of "Money: Master the Game." That means that, whenever you earn money, you set aside a portion for your future self by putting it in a retirement account, where it can grow over time.
Almost anyone can pay themselves first, says Robbins, regardless of the size of their salary. To drive that point home, he gives the example of former UPS employee Theodore Johnson, who retired in 1952.
One of Johnson's mentors advised him to save and invest 20 percent of his income over the course of his career so that it would compound over time, Robbins tells CNBC Make It. Johnson protested: "I can't live on 20 percent less income," he said. But his mentor assured him he could. Over time, as saving that extra money became a habit, he'd learn to live without it.
Johnson agreed, and after decades of careful management, he ended up retiring with $71 million, as the New York Times reported in 1991.