The sharks were impressed by the ingenuity of the product and by Zach and Alyssa's 30-day Kickstarter campaign, which had $110,000 in sales. Still, Kevin O'Leary thought their $3 million valuation seemed a little rich.

Zach, though, explained they were in talks for a licensing agreement with a company that makes the car roof racks on which you store outdoor gear. The deal would span seven years for a minimum of $3 million, and it would be for Moki Door Steps sold in North America.

Zach also mentions that his uncle gets $1 for every Moki Door Step sold for the next 18 years, since he was the one to initially file the step's patent.

"Do you have an uncle like Kevin?" Daymond John says, poking fun at O'Leary's notorious ruthlessness when it comes to cutting deals.

O'Leary is out; he doesn't like the price of the step and fears knock-offs. Meanwhile, Robert Herjavec encourages Zach and Alyssa to just take the licensing, distribution deal — they would make good money off of it, after all. Zach points out, though, that since the terms of the deal are only for North America, they want to take the product global.

Daymond John is interested and offers them a deal of $450,000 for a 20 percent stake. But they don't want to give up that much equity.

"For that amount of equity, I think we're better off just selling [the company] outright," Zach says. "If the offer was right, I would sell it."

Mark Cuban then asks how much they would be willing to sell the company for. Since they came into the tank with a $3 million valuation, Zach says that's what it would cost.

"We enjoy our jobs," Alyssa says, and Zach adds that she's pregnant with their second child.

"If you have that [licensing agreement] in place, I will offer you right now, $3 million for the entire company," John says.

The sharks look stunned, and Alyssa and Zach look floored, but accept the offer.

"We've enjoyed running the business, but we really enjoy our jobs and being with our family, so we can make money off of it and go back to our normal lives," Alyssa says.

