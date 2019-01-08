The NFL's first female CEO attributes her success to ignoring this common piece of career advice

Trask, who is the author of "You Negotiate Like a Girl: Reflections on a Career in the National Football League," says that she knew since college she wanted to work for the Raiders. She was offered an internship with the organization in 1983, and then a permanent position with the team in 1987. Instead of developing a five-year plan, Trask says, she placed all of her focus on mastering whatever job was in front of her. She believed that if she did that, she says, everything else would fall into place.

"I could have been told that my job was going to be alphabetizing envelopes," says Trask, whose first full-time job with the Raiders was in the legal department. "And I would have said 'yes.' I'm not for a moment suggesting that the way I approached my career is necessarily right for everyone, but it was the right way for me."

As she climbed the ranks, Trask realized how being laser-focused on a long-term plan can make many people lose sight of what they want to achieve and experience in the short-term.

"As I advanced within the organization and started hiring, I noticed how people came into the organization already looking to move up," she says. "I remember interviewing people for positions you can tell they weren't interested in or even focused on, and that's because they were already looking steps down the line."

A five-year plan may work for some people, but Trask prefers to live more in the moment, professionally.

"I'm not going to judge others and say that a [five-year plan] might not be right for them," says Trask. "But I'm very pleased with the way I went about my career."

