How a Facebook post drove a banker to launch a multimillion-dollar vertical farming business

"We like to think of this as more of a tech company. We're actually using technology to create great products," he continued, referring to Sustenir's use of artificial intelligence and its development of a real-time robotic assistant to monitor the farm's environment.
Part of that, said Swan, is incorporating a youthful, forward-thinking mentality into his leadership style. As CEO, he builds a morning gym session into his work day routine, saying that's when his "ideas come best," and he encourages his 30 employees to enjoy similar autonomy.
"I create an environment for all my leaders inside of this company, to craft the way they want to get their job done," said Swan. "I give them that freedom, I set the KPIs as what needs to be achieved but allow them to do it in the way that they want to do it, thereby giving them full ownership."
