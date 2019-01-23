If you invested $1,000 in Starbucks 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Analysts are generally optimistic about Starbucks stock. The company recently announced an expansion of its product delivery services, which it aims to offer through nearly one-fourth of its U.S.-operated stores. It's also expected to announce higher earnings Thursday, which could spark another rally.

Shares jumped 10 percent after the company's fourth-quarter earnings results in November and, although it didn't hold onto all of those gains, the stock is up nearly 8 percent since market lows in December.

If you had invested in Starbucks 10 years ago, you'd be doing nicely, too: A $1,000 investment in 2009 would be worth more than $16,000 as of Jan. 23, according to CNBC calculations.

While the company's stock has performed well over the years, though, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results.

CNBC: Starbucks stock as of Jan. 23, 2019

Not all experts are feeling good about Starbucks.

Investment bank and financial-services company Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Starbucks stock from "buy" to "neutral" amid concerns over the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and weaknesses in China's economy. Starbucks has 3,600 stores in China.

While it isn't completely clear what effect the trade war might have on U.S. brands there, China could cut its 2019 GDP growth target from 6.5 percent to 6 percent, according to Reuters.

And some Wall Street analysts warn that companies like Starbucks and Apple — whose shares took a hit this month after warning iPhone sales could fall short — could face an "informal boycott" by some Chinese consumers.