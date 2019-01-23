Response to climate change is the true test for global leaders: New Zealand's prime minister

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a piece of advice for her fellow leaders: Don't be on the wrong side of history.
Ardern said Tuesday that climate change is the greatest threat facing the world. She urged her global counterparts to think carefully about the role they play in addressing global warming.
Joining the fight against climate change needn't mean relinquishing power, she continued; rather, it should mean safeguarding your legacy.
"You don't have to cede power by acting on climate change. There's nothing to fear about your individual status," Ardern said, speaking on the Safeguarding Our Planet panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.